Top 7 richest South Indian actors 2024: Nagarjuna Akkineni to Thalapathy Vijay

Actors in South Indian cinema have always enjoyed being at the center of love and affection by fans. Some of them who become stars also are blessed with a huge fortune, making them the top in a list of most wealthy actors.

Taking a look at some of these beloved stars, here’s a curated list of the top richest actors in South India and their net worths.

Top 7 richest South Indian actors 2024

1. Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni is not only an actor with massive charisma and swag but also tops this list with his insane net worth. The 65-year-old veteran actor who has been in the industry for decades and predominantly works in Telugu cinema is one of the richest South Indian actors.

As per a report by Lifestyle Asia, the actor has a whopping Rs 3010 crores to his name which stems from his multiple investments in industries like real estate, film production, and more. The actor owns several residents in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Moreover, his love for premium cars also made him the proud owner of automobiles like the BMW 7 Series and BMW M6 which are priced at over 1 crore each.

2. Ram Charan

Another one of the wealthiest actors in South India would be the RRR actor Ram Charan. As per a report by Times of India, the actor who comes from a star-studded family is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 1370 crores.

Mostly from investments in real estate and film production, the actor known for blockbuster hits like Magadheera and Rangasthalam also owns valuable vehicles like Aston Martin and Range Rover. Moreover, the actor also has a luxurious residence in Hyderabad reportedly worth Rs 38 crores.

3. Jr NTR

Similar to his RRR co-star, Jr NTR is also one such name that is bound to be in the list of richest South Indian actors. As reported by Times Now, the Devara actor has an approximate net worth of Rs 571 crores due to his investments in real estate and other businesses.

The actor not only owns various lavish residences in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other venues in Karnataka but is also the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule which is valued at Rs 5 crores. Interestingly, the vehicle also has a custom numberplate which reads, “TS09 FS 9999,” that itself was reported to be worth Rs 15 Lakhs.

4. Allu Arjun

Another man from the Tollywood film industry who has made it to the list of richest South Indian actors is none other than the ever-stylish Allu Arjun. The charismatic Pushpa actor is reported by GQ India to have a net worth of Rs 460 crores owing from his investments in real estate and other businesses.

The actor who owns residences in Hyderabad and Mumbai also has premium cars like Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, Hummer H2, Mercedes GLE 350d, and more in his garage.

5. Thalapathy Vijay

Another obvious addition to the list of richest South Indian actors in India would undoubtedly be Thalapathy Vijay. The GOAT actor is said to have a net worth of Rs 450 crores under his name based on a report by Times of India.

Being one of the richest Tamil actors, Vijay owns a lavish residence on Casuarina Drive Street in Chennai, which is priced at Rs 70 crore. The actor who is also known for his love for BMW and Audi cars also owns several of them.

6. Rajinikanth

The Superstar of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth also makes it to the list of the top wealthiest South Indian actors as well. As per a report by Lifestyle Asia, the actor is estimated to have a Rs 430 crore as net worth.

The legendary actor known for blockbuster movies like Enthiran and Jailer resides in Chennai’s Poes Garden also owns luxury cars like Rolls Royce, a Mercedes Benz G Wagon, a Lamborghini Urus, and many more. Interestingly, the veteran star is also one of the highest-paid South Indian actors.

7. Mahesh Babu

Last but never least who made this top list of richest South Indian actors is Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The Okkadu actor who is also known for being one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema is estimated by Lifestyle Asia to have a net worth of Rs 273 crores.

The actor who has luxurious residences in Hyderabad and Bengaluru also has an array of car collections which include Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. Moreover, it is also reported that the actor has ownership of a private plane as well.

The actors mentioned in this list are only some of the richest South Indian actors who are at the top of their game and boast a huge fortune to their names. Many more actors would make the list, especially considering the vastness of the Indian film industry.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

