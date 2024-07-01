What does Vetrimaaran have in mind for Vaadivaasal with Suriya? This is what the director has to say

Since the initial announcement in 2022, news surrounding Suriya and Vetrimaaran’s village action drama Vaadivaasal has been uncomfortably silent for fans of the two. Apart from a mini-teaser, which was released a while ago, there has been very little to celebrate regarding Vaadivaasal.

However, there is some good news for fans across the country. During a recent interview, director Vetrimaaran dropped an interesting update about Vaadivaasal.

Why does Vetrimaaran want to avoid shooting this sequence in Vaadivaasal?

While speaking about the film, the ace director revealed that there is a very expensive sequence in the movie, which might take up to 50-60 days to shoot. He then pondered over whether he would shoot this sequence or avoid it altogether.

Vetrimaaran, who has always been associated with low-budget riveting dramas has recently scaled up his movies starting with Asuran, Viduthalai Part 1, Viduthalai Part 2, and now Vaadivaasal. However, as Vetrimaaran says in the interview, “A few years back, I was not like that. If it is up to me, I will shoot it and then decide if I want it or not. So, I had the liberty and freedom to shoot whatever I wanted to shoot. My plots were not expensive and I did not have the pressure of delivering on time.”

Vetrimaaran recalls an incident with Dhanush during Aadukalam

Quoting an example, the director recalled how during the shooting of Aadukalam with Dhanush, the interval tournament sequence was 72 minutes long. “I told Dhanush that this sequence alone can be sent to the film festivals. Then we edited it to 29 minutes” the director added.

As they say, with great power comes great responsibility and Vetrimaaran certainly seems to be facing that right now with his future projects. On one hand, there is Viduthalai Part 2 with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi and on the other, there is Vaadivaasal with Suriya.

More about Vaadivaasal

Vaadivaasal is an upcoming Tamil language action-drama starring Suriya in the lead role. The film has been bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the V Creations banner, with the music being composed by G.V. Prakash.

Velraj has been tasked with the cinematography while Jacki has been roped in for the art direction. The remaining details about the film’s cast and crew are eagerly awaited.

