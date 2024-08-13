'He never took undue advantage during romantic scenes': When Jyotika opened up on working with Suriya

Suriya and Jyotika are the most loved couple in the South Industry and are often regarded as a match made in heaven. The adorable couple met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar and fell in love. In a throwback interview in 2023, the actress shared her experience of working with her then-future husband.

Jyotika revealed that in all the movies in which she acted with Suriya, the Soorarai Pottru actor never took any undue advantage in romantic scenes. She said, “Suriya always acted only to the extent the director asked him to and never took undue advantage.”

Further, Jyotika also talked about how she was tired of working continuously for almost 10 years and was delighted when Suriya popped up with the marriage proposal. For the unversed, Suriya and Jyotika have been married for almost 18 years now and are blessed with two kids.

"I got married the very next month without giving it any more thought,” Jyothika added. Moreover, the actress heaped praises on Suriya for being a sincere husband. She also said that he is the kind of husband who could be an example for other married men.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited pan-Indian film Kanguva. The makers of the upcoming high-octane action drama dropped an intriguing trailer on August 12.

The trailer begins with a visual spectacle with a fantastical background that guarantees goosebumps. From the dusty battleground to terrorizing forests, everything evokes an eerie feeling. The trailer summarizes the storyline hinting at the fearsome battle that would ensue.

Kanguva is slated to mark its theatrical release on October 10, 2024. Apart from the Tamil superstar, the film also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramanium, and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles.

On the other hand, Jyothika was last seen in the Hindi movie Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao. The biographical film is based on the life of a visually impaired industrialist, Srikanth Bolla.

