Krack Box Office Collection Day 2: Ravi Teja CRACKS the ticket sale with a strong hold on Monday

Post an amazing start at the box office, Ravi Teja's Krack has taken over the ticket windows. Here's an update on day 2 at the box office.

After a solid opening day collection of Rs 9.5 crore nett, and distributors' share of Rs 6.30 crore, Ravi Teja’s Krack has shown a stronghold in collections on its the second day. It raked in a distributors' share in the range of Rs 2.75 to 3.05 crore (estimated) on Monday. It’s a usual trend for Telugu films to record a drop in collections on its the second day, and given the fact that it was a working day, the drop per cent could have been higher. However, the film stood its ground and recorded a decent second-day collection.

The total distributors' share in Telugu states of Krack stands at Rs 9.20 crore (estimated) as against the investment of Rs 16.50 crore. In the first two days of its run, the film has recovered 56 percent of the investment, and it is bound to reach the breakeven stage within the next two days and then go in the surplus zone for the distributors. The film is doing reasonable business in the overseas market as well as Karnataka, and the distributors in these territories too are expected to be in the plus by the end of this week.

The hold in collections on Monday has assured the film to be a 'Hit'. However, it now remains to be seen if it manages to elevate its status to 'Super-Hit' or 'Blockbuster' in the days to come and that has got to do with how it fares, in the long run, withstanding competition from Tamil film, Master and two Telugu releases, Red and Alludu Adhurs. A Telugu distributor share of approximately Rs 22 crore should lead the film towards the super hit status, whereas a share of Rs 25 crore plus will push it further to the blockbuster status, as the producers are already in the profit, and the trade is now awaiting the distributors as well to get their share of the surplus. The festive season of Sankranti begins tomorrow, and with a fairly positive word of mouth, a spike in collections of Krack is expected.

Day wise break up of distributors' share in the Telugu States:

Day 1: Rs 6.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 2.90 crore (estimate)

Nizam: Rs 1.03 crore

Ceded Districts: Rs 61 lakh

UA: Rs 35 lakh

East: Rs 35 lakh

Krishna: Rs 20 lakh

Gunter: Rs 23 lakh

West: Rs 18 lakh

Total Revenue: Rs 9.20 crore (estimate)

Investment: Rs 16.50 crore

Recovery: 56 percent

Stay tuned for more!

Also Read|Opening Day Box Office Report: Ravi Teja’s KRACK touted to be the FIRST HIT during the pandemic in India

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×