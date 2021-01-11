Opening Day Box Office Report: Ravi Teja’s KRACK touted to be the FIRST HIT during the pandemic in India

Krack opened to packed houses on Sunday across the Telugu markets during COVID-19, thereby resulting in a comeback of sorts for Ravi Teja.

The Telugu romantic comedy, Solo Brathuke So Better saw a theatrical release during the Christmas weekend. Despite the mixed reports, it managed to break even at the box-office, primarily due to being the first to get advantage. Following the release of this Sai Dharam Tej starrer, the trade analysts across India were all set to see how Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Sankranti release Krack fares at the box-office. The movie saw a delayed opening at 10 PM on January 9, owing to financial issues of the producers with exhibitors and the release day ended up being more like a paid preview for the action entertainer. Despite a not so good run of Ravi Teja at the box-office over the last few years, Krack opened to packed houses on Sunday across the Telugu markets during COVID-19, thereby resulting in a comeback of sorts for Teja.

The action entertainer collected a share of approximately Rs 6.50 crore on the opening day in Telugu markets, leading to nett collections of Rs 9.5 crore plus, and a double-digit gross figure on day one – becoming the biggest opener in India in the COVID times. Interestingly, these figures have come with cinema halls operating at mere 50 percent occupancy due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Krack was sold to the distributors with conservative expectations given the current environment with worldwide rights pegged at Rs 20 crore. On the opening day itself, the distributors recovered approximately 35 percent of their investment, and with a positive talk around the film, Krack is poised to be the first "Hit" film during the COVID times in India.

A breakdown estimated distributor share of Krack in Telugu circuits (including paid previews):

Nizam: Rs 2.2 crore

Ceded: Rs 1 crore

UA: Rs 80 lakh

Gunter: Rs 67 lakh

West: Rs 65 lakh

Krishna: 45 lakh

East: Rs 40 lakh

Nellore: Rs 26 lakh

Total Distributor Share: Rs 6.50 crore (early estimate, Telugu distribution rights sold for Rs 16.50 crore)

Total Nett Collection: Rs 9.50 crore plus

Also Read: Krack Twitter Review: Ravi Teja and Shruti's film gets positive response; Gopichand Malineni gets emotional The film has a clear run at the Telugu box-office till January 14, until the release of Vijay’s much awaited, Master. However, with positive reports, and reasonable financial deals, the stakeholders are bound to be in the plus, thereby resulting in a hit film. The opening of Krack is indeed a positive sign for the film industries across all sectors, as it proves that the audience is hungry for entertainment and will head to the cinema halls if they are provided with a well-made film featuring a top name. The second and third day figures will consolidate its position in the trade as a hit film, and one expects it to rake in a share of Rs 2.25 crore each on Monday and Tuesday from the key markets, and then reap benefit of the holiday season down South. The opening day figures have done half the task for Krack, and with the festive season of Sankranti just beginning, Ravi Teja and his producers can rejoice with double celebrations.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×