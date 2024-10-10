'Feels like a deep, personal loss to all of us', says Mohanlal in emotional note while Rajinikanth calls Ratan Tata 'great legendary icon'

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Indian business tycoon and popular industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. As the entire country mourns his loss, South superstars Rajinikanth and Mohanlal also expressed their heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to him on social media, showing their respect for the deceased.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, superstar Rajinikanth wrote, “A great legendary icon who put India on the global map with his vision and passion… The man who inspired thousands of industrialists... The man who created lakhs and lakhs of jobs for many generations... The man who was loved and respected by all..”

The superstar's post also included a screenshot picture of him with Tata, expressing how he’d always cherish the man and adding that India has lost a true son.

On the other hand, Mohanlal also sent his condolences via X (formerly Twitter) after Ratan Tata’s passing. His post read, “The passing of Shri Ratan Tata feels like a deep, personal loss to all of us. He wasn’t just a visionary; he was the true embodiment of kindness, humility, and grace. His success wasn’t measured only by the industries he built, but by the compassion and integrity with which he lived every day.”

Highlighting how, for many people, the business tycoon was an example of caring for someone else and making them feel valued, the actor called him a “national treasure.”

In conclusion, the celebrated actor wrote, “Shri Ratan Tata, your presence will be deeply missed, but the kindness, love, and legacy you leave behind will continue to inspire and guide us for generations to come.”

Check out the official posts by Rajinikanth and Mohanlal paying tribute to Ratan Tata:

The passing of Ratan Tata has surely sent shockwaves across the country, with several celebrities mourning the loss. Furthermore, the Maharashtra government has also declared October 10 a day of mourning in honor of the late industrialist.

