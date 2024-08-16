‘Don't think anyone who watched the film would disagree…’: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts after bagging best actor in Kerala State Film Awards

Prithviraj Sukumaran has managed to become a three-time winner for best actor in Kerala State Film Awards. Expressing his gratitude for the prestigious honor, the actor has conveyed his thoughts, acknowledging everyone who was part of the movie.

Talking to On Manorama, the actor said, “I am very happy, not only because I received the recognition for Best Actor but also because the film itself has garnered so much recognition. Along with these accolades, the greatest recognition this film received was when audiences around the world appreciated it upon its release.”

The actor added that receiving the award after being lauded by people around the world is what adds more to his happiness. He continued how the film is one of the most challenging characters he had to do in his career.

Additionally, Prithviraj revealed that as soon as he received the award, his mind went towards actual Najeeb, whose story inspired this film. He also added how his mind raced towards the writer Benyamin and director Blessy, especially since the latter spent 16 years of his life on this film.

Furthermore, the actor also added how every award the film has received is well deserved. He said, “I don't think anyone who watched the film would disagree. Whether it's the technical team, the cameraman, or the production designer, everyone who worked on the movie deserves this recognition.”

Coming to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Guruvayoor Ambalanadyil. The comedy film directed by Vipin Das follows a marriage and how several unforeseen circumstances arrive in front of them.

Advertisement

Besides Prithviraj, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles. The film is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The seasoned actor is currently working on his directorial movie L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal. The film which marks the second installment in the Lucifer franchise also has actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Shakti Kapoor, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arjun Das, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the actor will also be seen in a lead role in the movie Vilayath Buddha.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who wished to be Indian Air Force pilot, worked as software engineer, dated Nayanthara and is now one of the highest-paid Tamil stars