Leo turns 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj shares an UNSEEN PIC with Thalapathy Vijay; fans say 'Can't wait for Leo 2'

Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster hit Leo has completed one year since its release. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed action film was an instant blockbuster at the box office and even after a year of its release, the craze around Leo has not died down. On the occasion of the film’s first anniversary, the director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a heartwarming unseen picture of himself with Thalapathy Vijay and penned a special note on X. Check out his Twitter post below!

Sharing the picture, the filmmaker wrote, “So many learnings, so many memories, so many exciting moments The film that will always stay close to my heart, #Leo Love you so much

@actorvijay na for making it happen." Moreover, Lokesh also thanked all the audience for their love and expressed his gratitude to all the people who worked hard to make Leo. In the picture that seems to be from the sets of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay, and Lokesh Kanagaraj are seen engaged in a hearty conversation.

As soon as Lokesh shared the post, people on social media started thanking him for giving them such a blockbuster film last year. Some netizens even talked about their desire to see the actor-director duo again reuniting for the sequel to Leo. Check out the Twitter reactions below!

For the unversed, apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Leo features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priya Anand in crucial roles. The story revolves around Parthiban (Thalapathy Vijay), who leads a peaceful life with his wife Satya (Trisha Krishnan) and two kids by running a coffee shop in Himachal Pradesh.

However, the plot takes a complete turn when Parthiban grabs headlines for his heroic act in his town. Following this, Antony Das (Sanjay Dutt) and Harold Das (Arjun Sarja) suspect him to be their estranged kin, Leo Das. Further, the movie Leo explores the real identity of Parthiban and his relationship with Leo Das. The Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan starrer is available on Netflix for streaming.

