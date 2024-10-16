Lokesh Kanagaraj wishes his ‘partner-in-crime’ Anirudh Ravichander on 34th birthday with special bromance PIC

Music director Anirudh Ravichander is celebrating his 34th birthday on October 16, 2024. While the ace musician is flooded with good wishes today, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a joyful picture with Anirudh to celebrate their friendship.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day, my partner-in-crime Anirudh! Let's make it unforgettable." The picture shared by the director features them both smiling and embracing each other.

Check out the official post by Lokesh Kanagaraj here:

Wishes for Anirudh Ravichander have been flowing in from all directions on his birthday. To make things special, the makers of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) have also unveiled a special song from the movie Dheema, featuring the rockstar himself in the lyrical promo video.

The song, composed and sung by Anirudh, is a romantic melody that even includes a breathless verse sung by him. The song, penned by Vignesh Shivan, offers a solace of love and personifies a poetry likely meant for his wife, Nayanthara.

The promotional video for Dheema also includes appearances by the film's lead actors, Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. This science fiction romantic comedy, directed by Vignesh Shivan, features SJ Suryah in a leading role, along with a supporting cast including actors like Yogi Babu, Mysskin, Seeman, Anandaraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy, Gouri G. Kishan, and many more.

See the song Dheema from LIK here:

Moving ahead, Anirudh and Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to reunite once again for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. The movie marks the fourth collaboration between the director and musician after their previous films, Master, Vikram, and Leo.

The upcoming film, touted to be action-packed, also features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in crucial roles. It also has actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Anirudh is lined up with several films in the coming months, including Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy 69 with Thalapathy Vijay, and SK23 with Sivakarthikeyan. Additionally, the musician confirmed that he would work with Shah Rukh Khan again in an upcoming project following their collaboration on Jawan.

