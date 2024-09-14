What is Vijay’s last film fees? Actor is reportedly paid THIS whopping amount for Thalapathy 69

Thalapathy Vijay is the man of the moment right now as his final film Thalapathy 69 is on its way to release. The announcement of the H Vinoth directorial has already been shared and the video showcases fans’ emotional reactions who are heartbroken to see their superstar bid adieu to the film world. Amid it all, reports about Thalapathy’s whooping remuneration for his upcoming and last venture, Thalapathy 69, has left everyone stunned.

As per the latest report by Times Now, which has surfaced, Thalapathy Vijay seems to have hiked his fees to a massive amount of Rs. 275 crores for his next and final film, Thalapathy 69. With this, the star becomes one of the highest paid actor in India, surpassing the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

While there has been no official confirmation on the buzz yet, but if this is true, then, the actor would be drawing a significantly increased remuneration than his last film, The GOAT. For the unversed, Thalapathy had charged Rs. 200 crores for the Venkat Prabhu directorial.

Earlier, the producer of Thalapathy’s previous film The Greatest Of All Time, Archana Kalpathi, had reacted to the uproar that was caused after the star’s massive remuneration was revealed.

In her justification, during a press meet, she emphasized how a star’s salary gets decided to the proportional amount of revenue they are capable of generating at the box office.

She said, “A star’s salary is proportional to the box-office revenue they can generate. Our production house doesn’t factor in the money that comes from OTT, satellite, and other language rights. We believe a film should recover the costs, and more, during its theatrical run."

Coming to Vijay’s last movie, it is tentatively named Thalapathy 69, and an official update from the makers' side is expected to be shared on September 14, 2024, at 5 PM. Rumors surrounding the project have reported that the film will be another massive entertaining actioner, and the actor will pull off a role like never before.

Additionally, another report by Deccan Herald has mentioned that Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been locked in to essay the role of the deadly antagonist in the film. In fact, both Vijay and Bobby are speculated to shoot for a thrilling showdown climax scene, involving some challenging action and stunts.

