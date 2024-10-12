Level Cross OTT release: When and where to watch Asif Ali, Amala Paul starrer psychological thriller online

Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharaf U Dheen starrer Level Cross is all set to make its OTT debut. The psychological thriller movie, directed by debutante Arfaz Ayub, was previously released on July 26, 2024.

The Malayalam-language movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 13, 2024. The movie's dubbed versions in languages like Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu will also be available for streaming.

Check out the notification about Level Cross’ OTT release:

The movie Level Cross features the story of Raghu, a railway gatekeeper who inadvertently meets a strange girl (played by Amala Paul) one day as she gets off mid-way from the train. As she gets stranded in the middle of nowhere with only him to help around, the movie takes us on a slow-burning tale of thrill, encapsulating the dual nature of the worlds both of them originate from.

The film with its limited cast list had Vishal Chandrashekhar crafting the background scores and tracks with Appu Prabhakar handling the camera. Moreover, the movie also earned positive reviews from critics as well.

Coming to Asif Ali’s work front, the actor-producer was recently seen playing the lead role in the film Kishkindha Kaandam, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. This mystery thriller tells the story of a father and son living in the monkey-populated Kallepathi reserve forest, where the father is an ex-military man and the son works as a forest officer.

As the film progresses, the movie takes a dark turn with several hidden secrets surfacing, making everyone wonder what will happen next. Other than Asif, the film also had actors like Vijayaraghavan and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, with an ensemble cast of performers like Jagadish, Ashokan, Shebin Benson, and many more in supporting parts.

The movie has received widespread acclaim for its narration and screenplay and has emerged as a blockbuster, even becoming the actor's highest-grossing film. Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Rekhachithram, alongside Anaswara Rajan. The actor also has movies like TikiTaka and Thalavan II in the making as well.

