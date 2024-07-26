Level Cross Twitter Review: Check out what netizens have to say about the Asif Ali and Amala Paul starrer

Asif Ali and Amala Paul starrer Malayalam movie Level Cross hit the big screens on July 26, today with the former playing a gritty role. After Thalavan, this film is Asif’s another interesting film with a unique concept. Netizens are already sharing their reactions to the flick.

Here's a quick look at some of the best audience reactions that have surfaced on X.

Asif Ali & Amala Paul starrer Level Cross’ audience reaction

As netizens take it to internet to express their opinions about Asif Ali and Amala Paul starrer Level Cross, it seems that most of them have liked the movie. The movie’s theme and premise have especially been lauded by the audience.

Moreover, the reactions also showcase that the lead actors Asif Ali and Amala Paul have managed to give stellar performances. A netizen even exclaimed how this film serves up as yet another great performance by Asif after the movie Thalavan and Amala after Aadujeevitham.

Furthermore, the netizens have also gone on to laud the thrilling and mystery-filled background score the film has to offer.

More about Level Cross

Level Cross starring Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharf U Deen features the tale of Raghu, a railway gatekeeper who inadvertently meets a strange girl one day as she gets off mid-way from the train. The movie directed by Arfaz Ayub is a suspense-filled tale of the dynamic duo in a surreal setup despite hailing from two different worlds.

Advertisement

Asif Ali’s Workfront

Asif Ali is next set to appear in the film Adios Amigo. The movie which is slated to hit the big screens on August 2, 2024, has actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as the second lead and seems to offer a fun-filled tale of friendship and travel.

Moreover, the actor has recently wrapped up the shoot for his next film, helmed by Priest director Jofin T Chacko. He will also be seen in the movie Thalavan II, a sequel to his 2024 hit.

ALSO READ: Raayan Twitter Review: 11 tweets you should read before watching Dhanush starrer