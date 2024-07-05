'Liver Doc' REACTS to Samantha's clarification after he slams her nebulizer post; calls her 'serial offender'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu found herself at the end of backlash after she posted a picture of herself taking hydrogen peroxide nebulization. She was trolled for circulating dangerous health practices by a doctor named ‘Liver Doc’ on Twitter (now X).

Following this, the actress shared a statement clarifying her stance and even called out the troller. But the situation has now intensified as the doctor has reacted to Samantha’s clarification too.

Liver Doc reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s clarification post

In response to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post, Liver Doc retaliated and called the actress a ‘serial offender’. He wrote, “She is a serial offender in the context of healthcare misinformation and she has been in the line of fire previously too.”

The social media user further explained, “The reason why doctors like me have to spend (waste) time from our busy schedules to fight misinformation online is because it is peddled by large influential "celebrity" accounts that have no regard for public health. Engagement and monetization is their concern.”

Further, the user slammed the actress by saying he expected something better from her as she said she wanted to improve. As per the doctor, a rational response would have been deleting the public health-endangering posts and apologizing to fans.

Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu facing criticism?

It so happened that Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of herself taking hydrogen peroxide nebulization to treat viral infections on July 3. Dropping the photo, she wrote, “Before taking medicine for a common viral, consider trying an alternative approach.”

Considering the ongoing monsoon and the common occurrence of colds and fevers, Samantha added, “One option is to nebulize with a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and distilled water.”

Further, she assured her fans that, in her opinion, the treatment definitely works. However, this post did not go well with a Hepatologist and he slammed Samantha by sharing a post on Twitter.

The Liver Doc wrote, “In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman will be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor in her team.”

Following this, the Oo Antava sensation released a statement clarifying her stance in an Instagram post today. Samantha expressed displeasure at the social media critic for saying she should be ‘thrown in prison’.

The Shaakuntalam actress also spoke about her being even more careful in sharing information about treatments that have helped her.

Meanwhile, Samantha has been vocal about her health-related issues including her myositis diagnosis for quite some time. She also shares pictures and videos with her fans and followers when she undergoes treatment.

On the work front, the actress has quite a few projects in her kitty. She has Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. The Indian spy-thriller will be released on Amazon Prime.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Bangaram. This particular film is special for Samantha as she will also be producing for the first time.

