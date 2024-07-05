Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams troll who called her out for sharing therapies and treatment; says he wants her to be 'thrown in prison'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram this morning (July 5) to share a long note after a troll, allegedly a doctor attacked her for sharing about her alternative therapies and treatments.

The Yashoda actress wrote, “A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words.”

Check out her post here:

Further, Samantha showed her displeasure at the troller saying that she should be ‘thrown in prison’. The Shaakuntalam actress also spoke about her being even more careful in sharing information about treatments that have helped her.

"This treatment was suggested to me by a highly qualified doctor who is an MD, who has served DRDO for 25 years. He, after all his education in conventional medicine, chose to advocate an alternate therapy," she added.

Samantha on the professional front

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited web series with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny will be the Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel. T

The original series starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while Samantha and Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan will be playing the roles of Honey and Bunny in the Indian version.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will also feature Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The Indian spy action thriller series created by Raj & Dk will premiere this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Moreover, the Oo Antava sensation will be seen in Bangaram. She announced this project on her 37th birthday, this year. The film is extra special for the actress as it would mark her debut as a producer.

