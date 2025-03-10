Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Citadel co-director Raj Nidimoru spotted together once again amid dating rumors; see VIRAL PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Citadel co-director Raj Nidimoru have been making headlines for some time owing to dating rumors. Amidst the same, the actress and the director were once again spotted together at a friend’s party.

In an Instagram post shared by Devraj Sanyal, Samantha and Raj were seen posing together. The picture has also gone viral on the internet as speculations about their relationship are going on.

See the post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru have been making quite the buzz for some time now owing to rumors. The both of them were also seen together at a pickleball tournament together as well where Raj was seen cheering with Samantha for her team.

However, both Sam and Raj are yet to address the rumors and it is unclear whether both of them are actually in a relationship.

Advertisement

For those unaware, director Raj Nidimoru is one of the directors of shows like The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Along with DK, the director has created these spy thrillers with Samantha in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the show Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The upcoming series on Netflix is also created by Raj & DK with Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve helming it.

Moving ahead, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show is the official Indian adaptation of the Citadel series, serving as both a spin-off and a prequel.

Advertisement

Alongside Samantha, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also played a lead role, with supporting performances from Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, and others.

Moreover, the actress will also be seen in the movie Maa Inti Bangaram which will be made under her own production company. As per recent reports, the actress is setting out to become the first Indian star to ensure that a pay parity exists for artists under her production.