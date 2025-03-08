Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to fan dancing on SVSC’s track Aaraduguluntada as film re-releases in theaters
Samantha has a hearty reaction to a female fan who dances to her song Aaraduguluntada from the movie Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu re-released in theaters.
The 2013 film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu has re-released in theaters on popular demand. The family entertainer starred Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles. Ever since the Telugu flick has made its way to theaters again, fans seem quite excited about getting to watch it once more.
Recently, a video from one of the theatrical screenings of SVSC’s re-release has gone viral on the internet. It featured a female fan dancing to the film’s song Aaraduguluntada, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as it played on the big screen.
Soon, Samantha re-shared the same video on her Instagram stories and applauded the special gesture made by her fan. She wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to me. Made my day!! #seethammavakitlosirimallechettu.”
Check out Samantha’s reaction here:
For the uninitiated, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu was re-released on March 7 and has been receiving a humongous response from the audience. The movie even recorded phenomenal pre-sales at the box office.
SVSC is written and directed by Srikanth Addala and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It was released in January 2013 and went on to become a blockbuster.
The plot of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu centers around the lives of two brothers sharing a very close bond but having extremely different and radical personalities.
What follows is how each of them ends up striving to find the perfect life partner for themselves, against the backdrop of an exuberant family drama.
