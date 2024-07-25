Love Today Deleted Scene: When Pradeep Ranganathan played Uthaman’s awkward video gets seen by Ivana's Nikitha

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Love Today is surely one of the highest grossers in Tamil cinema of 2022. The film, directed by himself, sure had fun gags and humorous scenes, which were unforgettable as well.

The movie, which is available for streaming on Netflix, also has a deleted scene featuring Pradeep as Uthaman, where an awkward video of him with his friends is watched by Ivana’s Nikitha and her younger sister.

What is the deleted scene from Pradeep Ranaganathan’s Love Today?

As the movie’s events transpire, Nikitha has Uthaman’s phone in her hand. During a dinner scene at their home, the former’s sister takes the smartphone and snoops through the gallery to find a video.

The awkward video showcases Uthaman having a small party with his friends and is inebriated with them. In a state of drunkenness, one of his buddies asks everyone, “Would Nikitha’s dad agree to her marrying Uthama or not?”

However, one of his other friends retaliates to the question and says, “Keep out Nikitha or her dad. Would anyone in this world dare to give this fellow his daughter?” Furthermore, his friends start to make more adult jokes at the risk of him and his relationship with Nikitha, making the latter abruptly end the video in a fury.

Even though her sister once again tries to get her hands on the phone, Nikitha quickly sees it and shakes off her hand, ending the hilarious deleted scene.

Check out the deleted scene from Love Today:

More about Love Today

Love Today, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in the lead roles, is a romantic comedy movie directed by the lead actor himself, marking his second feature directorial. The film based on Pradeep’s short film App(a) Lock, which was released back in 2020, tells the tale of a young IT professional called Uthaman Pradeep who wishes to marry his girlfriend Nikitha and asks her father for her hand.

However, things take a swift and humorous turn when his potential father-in-law asks the couple to exchange their phones for 24 hours, turning the movie into a fest of comedic moments. Besides the lead actors, the film also has Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Akshaya Udayakumar, and many more in crucial roles.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s next

Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to appear in the lead role for his next film, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan. The upcoming movie, which is expected to be a sci-fi romance comedy, features actors like Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah in key roles.

Moreover, the actor-director is also joining hands with Oh My Kadavule director Ashwath Marimuthu called Dragon.

