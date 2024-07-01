PHOTOS: Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan gives peek into happy family moments ft wifey and adorable twins Uyir and Ulag

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are definitely in the best phase of their lives. The power couple is currently enjoying parenthood by raising their adorable twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. Nayanthara and Vignesh never shy away from sharing glimpses of their family moments on their social media.

They often drop pictures and videos from their family vacations that serve no less than a visual delight for their fans. Recently, Vignesh took to his social media to drop some photos of his sweet moments, featuring his wife Nayanthara and kids.

Vignesh Shivan shares family pics and calls them 'infinity blessings'

Taking to his official Instagram account, Nayanthara’s husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared glimpses of family moments with his wife and twin sons on July 30. Sharing the too-cute-to-miss pictures, he wrote, “Immersed in immense beauty & infinity blessings.”

Such an adorable family right? In the first picture, the daddy dearest can be seen enjoying an outdoor playdate with his sons, Uyir and Ulag. Clad in matching outfits - a black t-shirt and orange trousers, the kids look super happy.

Vignesh also shared a picture of himself and his lovely wife Nayanthara. The picture is perhaps from one of their shopping dates. The Viswasam looks uber cool in her denim shorts and a full-sleeved white t-shirt. Nayanthara opted for white sunglasses to complete her look.

Another picture in the carousal showed the twins looking curiously into the camera!

Nayanthara and Vignesh on the work front

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh are busy working on their upcoming projects. The Bigil actress, last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food has several exciting projects in the pipeline.

Nayanthara will be seen alongside R Madhavan and Siddharth in Test. The film has been written, directed, and produced by S. Sashikanth under the YNOT Studios banner. Apart from that, the Jawan actress will be a part of Mannangatti: Since 1960.

Moreover, Nayanthara has joined forces with Nivin Pauly for the next action drama, Dear Students. Directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, the film has been produced by Nivin Pauly and Aditya Arun Singh under the banners Pauly Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment in a joint venture.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is currently filming for his upcoming film Love Insurance Corporation, starring Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. The film is produced by Lalit Kumar and Vignesh Shivan under the Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures banners, respectively.

