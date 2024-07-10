Top 7 Tamil rom-com movies on OTT that will surely warm your heart; Thiruchitrambalam to Love Today

Tamil cinema has always produced great romantic-comedy movies. It is a genre where they excel. Most of the current top stars in Tamil cinema, like Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar, launched their careers with memorable rom-coms. The tradition is continued by the present lot of young actors who also offer several rom-com movies on OTT.

Here are some of the best Tamil romantic comedy movies that you can watch at any time to lighten up your day.

1.Thiruchitrambalam (2022)

Cast: Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Rashi Khanna, Prakash Raj

Director: Mithran R. Jawahar

Rating: 7.9

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

The 2022 release Thiruchitrambalam marked the comeback of the blockbuster duo Anirudh and Dhanush after a seven-year break.

Directed by Mithran, who had directed the 2008 Dhanush blockbuster Yaaradi Nee Mohini, this romantic comedy movie had Nithya Menen and Rashi Khanna as the female leads paired with Dhanush. Thiruchitrambalam offered a package of entertainment combined with an emotional story around the character Pazham played by Dhanush.

2. Lover (2023)

Cast: Manikandan, Sri Gouri Priya,Harini Sundararajan

Director: Prabhu Ram Vyas

Rating: 7/10

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Helmed by newcomer Prabhuram Vyaas, Lover stars Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya as the main leads. The movie explores contemporary themes of toxic relationships, which is common in many modern-day love stories.

The realistic presentation of the life of a toxic boyfriend was very well presented by the director. After the success of Good Night, Manikandan turned up with another brilliant performance in this true-to-life romantic drama, making it a great addition to the list of Tamil romantic comedy movies.

3. Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee (2022)

Cast: Kishen Das, Meetha Raghunath, Harish Kumar

Director: Darbuka Siva

Rating: 7.9/10

Where to watch: ZEE5

Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee is a beautiful coming-of-age romantic comedy from Tamil cinema and should not be missed in the watchlist of rom-com lovers. This movie with lots of nostalgic elements resonates to those 80s and 90s generation audiences.

The director, Darbuka Siva, handles this romantic drama with flair and aesthetics that appeal to most audiences. Stealing the spotlight, lead hero Kishen Das does a fantastic job, backed up by excellent performances from the others to pull off this story into a must-watch movie.

4. Oh My Kadavule (2020)

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Vijay Sethupathi

Director: Ashwath Marimuthu

Rating: 8.1/10

Where to watch: ZEE5

Oh My Kadavule is a romantic comedy movie with fantasy elements, directed by Ashwath Kumar, starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the main roles.

One of the big highlights of the movie is an extended cameo by Vijay Sethupathi. The songs of this movie turned out to be chartbusters, and the movie was a huge hit in Tamil Nadu.

5. Dada (2023)

Cast: Kavin, Aparna Das

Director: Ganesh K Babu

Rating: 8.1/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Dada is an emotional, touching single father story, wonderfully woven and brilliantly helmed by director Ganesh K Babu. The film's screenplay is nicely done, with a montage of emotions.

This must-watch rom-com movie stands as one of the top performances of Kavin, and the climax of the movie got unanimous appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

6. Joe

Cast: Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, Bhavya Trikha

Director: Hariharan Ram

Rating: 7.5/10

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Joe, directed by Hariharan Ram, is a story that resonates with many. Rio Raj, in the lead, maneuvers through a romance from his college days that ends up in heartbreak.

How Rio can find love once more is explored in the film, as the central theme. Hariharan Ram weaves the element of entertainment effortlessly into the narrative of this Tamil rom-com movie. Songs from the movie have also emerged as chartbusters.

7. Love Today (2022)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu

Director: Pradeep Ranganathan

Rating: 8/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Love Today directed by Pradeep Ranganathan is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining movies to come out of Tamil cinema in recent times.

Filled with humor, laughter, and ample romance, the film features director Pradeep Ranganathan, who directed Comali with Jayam Ravi, enacting the lead role alongside the heroine Raveena Ravi. The movie became a huge blockbuster worldwide.

All these Tamil rom-com movies on OTT are outstandingly charming and entertaining. The brilliant on-screen chemistry of actors, witty dialogues, and amazing storylines in these movies have created benchmarks in the Tamil cinema industry.

