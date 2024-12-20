Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict: Here’s how Dulquer Salmaan starrer crime drama film made an impact on audience after online debut

The Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer Lucky Baskhar hit theaters on October 31, 2024. After a tremendous box office run, the film debuted on the streaming platform Netflix on November 28, 2024. Three weeks after its OTT release, the film has managed to establish a stronghold among viewers.

Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict

As per a report by Koimoi, the movie has garnered a total viewership of 14.9 million, making it one of the most-viewed South Indian films of 2024 on the streaming platform. The whopping view count of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer surpasses that of the Jr. NTR starrer Devara: Part 1, which clocked in at 8.6 million, and Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), which garnered a maximum of 8 million.

During its theatrical run, the film had already created a massive buzz at the box office. According to various sources and data collected, Lucky Baskhar earned a whopping Rs 107 crores in revenue at the box office. Around 75% of the total revenue came from domestic markets, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and more.

While the movie ended its theatrical run on a high note, it has now emerged as a major success on OTT platforms as well. When comparing Lucky Baskhar's debut week online to the current (third) week, the film has shown only a 45.78% decrease in viewership.

Most and least viewed week of Lucky Baskhar on OTT

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, debuted on Netflix with an impressive 5.1 million view count in its first week online. The film, directed by Venky Atluri, managed to make a strong debut in the OTT space, securing Rank 2 on the platform’s global list of non-English movies.

Advertisement

As the weeks progressed, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer witnessed a significant increase in viewership, recording a total view count of 6.6 million in its second week. This marked a 25.64% rise in viewership, allowing the film to retain its Rank 2 position on the global list.

Now, as the movie enters its third week, it has experienced a weekly decline in viewership. However, it still holds strong in terms of cumulative total viewership, maintaining its position as one of the top-performing South Indian films on the platform.

Here are the most viewed South Indian films in their debut week

Lucky Baskhar: 5.1 Million

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 Million

Amaran: 4.1 Million

The Greatest Of All Time: 3.8 Million

Maharaja: 3.2 Million

Annapoorani: 3.1 Million

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 2.5 Million

Devara: 2.2 Million

Guntur Kaaram: 2 Million

Hi Nanna: 2 Million

According to the report, Lucky Baskhar topped the list of South Indian films that debuted on OTT in 2024, raking in an impressive 5.1 million views in its first week online. Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) followed closely in second place, while Amaran secured the third spot with its debut week performance, surpassing even Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT, which settled for fourth place.

Advertisement

However, when it comes to the total view count of films on the OTT platform to date, the list is as follows:

Maharaja: 19.7 Million

Lucky Baskhar: 11.7 Million

Devara: 8.6 Million

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 8 Million

Indian 2: 6.8 Million

From this list, it can be easily deduced that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar ranks second in total viewership, with only the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja ahead of it.

About Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, is a period crime thriller directed by Venky Atluri. The film tells the story of Baskhar, an ordinary bank cashier from a middle-class background who struggles to make ends meet as the sole breadwinner of his family.

When Baskhar loses hope of advancing professionally, he turns to the world of financial scams. The film delves into how Baskhar earns his monetary gains and how money ultimately changes his life.

In addition to Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film features an ensemble cast, including Tinnu Anand, P. Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Sachin Khedekar, and more, in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The cinematography was handled by Nimish Ravi, while Navin Nooli took charge of editing. The film's musical score and tracks were composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

As of now, this is the OTT verdict (Week 3) for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar on the streaming platform. As the week progresses, it remains to be seen whether the movie will climb higher in the ranks or experience a downward trend.

Disclaimer: The view counts and box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the OTT and box office performance of the film.

ALSO READ: Viduthalai Part 1 OTT release date: When and where to watch Soori, Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime thriller online for free