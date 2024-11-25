Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary’s period crime drama

Dulquer Salmaan’s Diwali release Lucky Baskhar saw a fantastic run at the box office. The period crime drama saw the actor pull off a versatile character and the intriguing storyline kept the audiences hooked to the screens till the very end. After a smashing number at the box office, the film is all set to release on OTT.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Netflix announced that Lucky Baskhar would stream worldwide on their OTT platform. The film will start streaming on November 28, 2024. It would be available for viewing in five different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Earlier, it was stated that the film would be available for streaming on November 30, but it is now obvious that the audience will be able to enjoy it two days earlier.

The Venky Atluri directorial marks DQ’s third Telugu movie, after his iconic hit performance with Mahanati and Sita Ramam.

As per the latest box office collections, Lucky Baskhar grabbed a winning streak as it surpassed Rs. 80 crore globally, as per the worldwide ranking.

Coming to the plot of the film, it is set against the backdrop of the socio-economic strata of the 1980s. The main protagonist, essayed by Dulquer Salmaan, is an ordinary, middle-class banker who struggles to make two ends meet.

The fact that his earnest efforts at work get overlooked builds up a sense of frustration in him, leading him to take matters into his own hands and step into the deep underbelly of money laundering.

However, in search of quick money, all he receives is complete turmoil, which turns his life absolutely upside down.

Lucky Baskhar is bankrolled under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Released along with multiple Diwali releases on October 31, the movie has received positive reviews from even the critics.

Besides DQ and Meenakshi, the cast of the film includes Ramki, Surya Sreenivas, Sachin Khedekar, Tinnu Anand, Maanasa Choudhary, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, and many others.

