Dulquer Salmaan proves he is ultimate ‘chief’ as he vibes at Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour in India with wife Amal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan recently attended Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad, as he and his wife treated his team members with event tickets. Expressing gratitude, the actor’s stylist gave a shout-out to him and his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan’s stylist Harmann Kaur dropped a video that captured several moments as they attended Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour event in Hyderabad.

Check out the post here:

In the post, Harmann thanked Dulquer and his wife Amal for making arrangements so that the team could enjoy the extravagant event. She penned, “Vibe!! Thank you chief and fav Mrs for this amazing experience @dqsalmaan All my love to our best best crew.”

Well, ahead of attending the event, Dulquer and Amal were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, as fans flocked to click a picture with him. One of them offered a bouquet of flowers to the star wife, which she politely refused to take.

Dulquer, on the other hand, was seen sweetly laughing and enjoying his wife’s reaction.

Watch the glimpse here:

Well, Dulquer Salmaan recently grabbed a lot of limelight after the amazing performance that he delivered with his last release, Lucky Baskhar. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film struck a chord in the hearts of many and left a lasting impression.

As of November 2024, the film surpassed Rs. 95 crore globally, signaling a sure hit at the box office.

The latest buzz around DQ’s professional front suggests that he would be playing the lead in the biopic of Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. However, it is still a conjecture, and there is yet to be any official confirmation on the same.

On the other hand, the actor also has the Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, co-starring Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

