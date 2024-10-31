Amaran Movie Review: Sivakarthikeyan starrer biopic is a valiant and emotional tale of a brave soldier

Sivakarthikeyan starrer biographical action war film Amaran is finally in theaters this Diwali and was released on October 31, 2024. The movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy tells the tale of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan who fought valiantly for the nation in a counter-terrorism operation.

The film is based on a segment from the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh taken from the account of the Major's life. Aside from SK, Sai Pallavi plays the lead role of Mukund Varadarajan’s wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

The Plot

Amaran focuses on the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan of the 44th Rashtriya Rifle regiment in the Indian Army who was martyred in a counter-terrorism operation. The film takes us on a thrilling and dramatic tale of the man from his early years as narrated by his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

The movie not only takes us along the life of the soldier but also the emotions that led to his decision and how it has affected his loved ones, setting up a befitting tribute to the Major and the Indian army.

The Good

Sivakarthikeyan starrer movie Amaran relies strongly on the actor and his ability to adapt the character beyond his star image. The film heavily focuses on Major Mukund Varadarajan and his sacrifice which we can only see the character living out.

The writing and research that went into the adaptation of the book have truly turned fruitful in this film. As the movie takes us on a trivial life faced by Indian soldiers, it also showcases the emotional turmoil they have to face daily staying away from family while having a constant threat of losing their life.

Owing to the same, the character arc and the changes each person has to go through stands as a reflection of what it means to be a soldier and be part of a soldier's family.

Coming to the technical side of the film, the director Rajkumar Perisamy has skillfully used nuances and subtlety in showcasing the story in its truest form. The organic flow of the film may have stunted at places, but the finale makes up all the worth for it.

Other than him, the cinematography and action choreography is exceptionally great. The hand-to-hand action blocks or gun combats were made all the more thrilling by the cinematographer who used skills to keep the motion fluid and chaotic in context to the situation.

With GV Prakash Kumar handling the scores, the thrilling and pride-filled moments from the film took us on a journey that will be remembered and even make us drop a few tears as well.

The Bad

Despite the various advantages and epic story the movie had, Amaran falls short by elaborating on parts that were lagging offering little to no emotional impact. Especially during a scene, you fail to register an emotional connection with a person and his loss, which incidentally leads more to the story.

While the above-mentioned instance happens, the story tends to be dramatized more than required even though the film is a biopic.

Another drawback in the film would be the dialogue given to Sai Pallavi in particular. While the actress has performed true to her role, balancing her promise to the protagonist and carrying on her emotions, the dialogue given to her feels archaic and annoying at times.

While it's shown that Sai is playing a Malayali woman (native of Trivandrum) living in Chennai and speaking Tamil, it felt more like someone who is speaking Malayalam after recently learning it. The accent, and tone in her dialogues while speaking Malayalam felt out of place, which makes us question why this creative decision was made to sound like that.

Furthermore, GV Prakash offered us some great soundtracks with his background scores. The musical tracks from the movies did not offer much interest or effect as intended.

The Performance

Sivakarthikeyan is truly the one who shouldered the film with his acting capabilities. As mentioned earlier, the actor did not appear as a star of Tamil cinema but embedded himself into the character of Major Mukund Varadarajan, seamlessly telling us his story.

Offering a stellar support to characterizations were also Sai Pallavi as Indhu Mukund (nee Indhu Rebecca Varghese), Bhuvan Arora as Sepoy Vikram Singh, and Geetha Kailasam as Mukund’s mother. With many more stepping up to fulfil their parts, Amaran’s characters offered us something to be proud of.

Check out the trailer of Amaran here:

The Verdict

Amaran is truly an immortal tale of a soldier whose legacy will pass on as an inspiration for many leaders and soldiers.

With strong performances and characterizations, this biographical war film is worth a watch on the big screens.

