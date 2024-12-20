Viduthalai Part 1 OTT release date: When and where to watch Soori, Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime thriller online for free

Soori and Vijay Sethupathi's starrer Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, hit the big screens recently on December 20, 2024. As the movie premiered in theaters, the OTT platform hosting Viduthalai Part 1 has made the movie free for streaming.

The period crime thriller’s first installment also features Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, along with an ensemble cast of many talented artists and crew members. Check out more details about the film here!

When and where to watch Viduthalai Part 1

Viduthalai Part 1 is now free for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5. The period movie, directed by Vetrimaaran, was officially announced as free to stream by the platform starting December 19, 2024.

In a tweet from their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the platform wrote:

“This is a moment we have all been eagerly waiting for. Viduthalai Part 2 by master filmmaker Vetrimaaran is ready to hit the screens, bringing his powerful vision to life. Before you step into the gripping world of Viduthalai Part 2 , we invite you to revisit where it all began. Viduthalai Part 1, a cinematic masterpiece that set the stage for this epic story, is now streaming for FREE on ZEE5.”

See the full tweet here:

Official trailer and plot of Viduthalai Part 1:

Viduthalai Part 1, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, begins with a train derailment incident that takes place in 1987. As the police investigate the incident, they attempt to apprehend the leader of an extremist group known as Perumal Vaathiyaar.

The police suspect the train derailment to be a protest against the government orchestrated by the extremist group, leading to an intensified investigation. Meanwhile, a newly appointed police constable named Kumaresan, who works as a driver, becomes involved in the operation to capture the group leader.

As the story delves into the serious and thrilling hunt for the leader, Kumaresan finds himself at the center of a moral conflict. The events surrounding him force him to question whether to follow what he believes is morally right or to fulfill his duty as a police officer. This internal struggle sets up the rest of the story.

Cast and crew of Viduthalai Part 1

Viduthalai Part 1 features Soori and Vijay Sethupathi as co-leads. This film is a period crime thriller set in the 1980s and boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan, and several others in significant roles.

Helmed by Vetrimaaran, the movie’s story was penned by the director himself, based on the books Thunaivan by B. Jeyamohan and Vengaichami by writer Thangam. The film’s cinematography was handled by R. Velraj, known for his work in films like Phir Hera Pheri, Polladhavan, Aadukalam, and many more.

The film's musical soundtracks and score were composed by the illustrious maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his maiden collaboration with director Vetrimaaran. Additionally, a song from the film, titled Kaattumalli, was penned by the maestro himself.

Furthermore, the film’s editing was done by R. Ramar. Viduthalai Part 1 hit the big screens on March 31, 2023.

