Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi’s crime thriller drama falls prey to piracy hours after release; full movie leaked online in HD quality

Vijay Sethupathi’s period crime thriller drama Viduthalai 2 was released theatrically on December 20 after much anticipation. While the film is receiving immense positive responses from audiences and is expected to perform spectacularly at the box office, it has now been leaked online within just a few hours of its release.

As mentioned in a report by Times Now, the full duration of Viduthalai 2 has been leaked across several illegal sites in multiple versions, including some in HD. These include platforms like Telegram, Filmyzilla, Tamilrockerz, Movierulez, and others.

For those unversed, the digital piracy of newly released films hampers the success of these projects, not to mention how it undermines the sheer hard work and effort invested by the actors, filmmakers, and crew behind the movie.

With these practices continuing, it can be expected that there will be a significant impact on Viduthalai 2’s actual box office performance, potentially leading to financial losses.

It is also pertinent to highlight that the rules against piracy of films and digital content are very strict in our country. Piracy is a punishable offense under the Copyright Act.

If found guilty, the offender could face hefty fines and even imprisonment of up to three years. Despite the government implementing significant measures to curb the piracy of films and digital content at the earliest, these illegal practices continue with almost every new release.

Returning to the film, Viduthalai 2 is one of the most hyped sequels of 2023, following the release of the first installment earlier this year.

In addition to Vijay Sethupathi and Soori reprising their respective roles from the first installment, the cast also includes Manju Warrier, Kishore, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bose Venkat, and more.

Since its release, Viduthalai 2 has received heightened appreciation from fans. The film has garnered praise for its individual performances as well as its compelling storyline.

