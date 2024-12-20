Did Ram Charan get selected for Game Changer only after success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Director says THIS

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is all set to hit the big screens in January next year. Amid heightened excitement, the film's director Shankar opened up on why RC was selected as the best fit for the film.

During a recent interview, Shankar explained that even before the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, it was decided that only Ram Charan would star as the lead in Game Changer.

Appreciating the skills of the Mega Power Star, the director stated, “When you look at him, it seems like he is controlling the power inside. It also seems like he will explode when required.”

“He is an artist who can give in-depth performances. He has a good screen presence. No matter what kind of scene it is, he handles it beautifully,” added the filmmaker, as per India Today.

Moving on, Shankar also highlighted that when it came to the final casting decision that was left in the hands of the producer, Dil Raju, the latter too could visualize no one else than Ram Charan to blend in perfectly with the heroic requisites of the character in the film.

For those unfamiliar, RC will be playing the role of a righteous IAS officer in the film, who fights against the corrupted system that surmounts in the political action thriller film. Reportedly, Kiara Advani, who is the leading lady, also plays the role of an officer.

Advertisement

In yet another interview with Vikatan, Shankar also dropped a hint on how Game Changer has turned out yet, raising expectations and excitement amongst audiences.

He relayed confidence that Ram Charan’s film would do well, adding to the fact that it would be a lifetime character for the superstar.

Shankar said, “I am completely satisfied with the way Game Changer has turned out. This is a lifetime character for Charan. It will be a racy movie filled with a brilliant screenplay.”

For the uninitiated, Game Changer was previously supposed to be a December 2024 release. There was strong conjecture about the movie hitting theaters during Christmas. However, the new change of release date delayed it slightly during Sankranti next year. It will be out in cinemas on January 10, 2025.

The film is bankrolled under Sri Venkateswara Creations and backed by Zee Studios. The music score has been helmed by S Thaman. Game Changer also marks Kiara Advani and Ram Charan pairing up after many years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: UI Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Upendra Rao's sci-fi action thriller in theaters