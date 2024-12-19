Madnolsavam OTT Release: When and where to watch Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer comedy drama online

Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Madnolsavam is finally making its way to the streaming platform after having a theatrical release a year ago. The comedy-drama flick directed by Sudheesh Gopinath hit the theaters back on April 14, 2023.

Despite its release a year ago, the film is now only making its way to the OTT space as it releases on Amazon Prime Video on December 20, 2024. The official confirmation about the same was made by the production house through an Instagram story.

The satirical comedy Madnolsavam focuses on the story of two individuals with the same first name, Madanan. While one hails from a poor background and makes an earning by selling painted chicks, the other is a rich one who is set to contest in an election.

However, the life of the Madanan, who has a poor financial background, takes a turn for the worse when he is made a dummy candidate for the elections by the dominant party. This act made by the party to confuse voters turns the protagonist’s life into a mess as he strives between both political parties.

The rest of the film focuses on whether Madanan, from a poor background, would be able to sustain the strenuous situation he found himself in while also being tossed by his aunt and a widow with a son.

The movie, penned by Nna Thaan Case Kodu fame Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, had actors like Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Renji Kankol, and Bhama Arun in key roles. The movie’s music was composed by Christo Xavier.

Moving ahead, Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in the film Mura, directed by Muhammad Musthafa. The action thriller featured a story about a heist and how things go wrong among four youngsters. Besides Suraj, the film also had actors Hridhu Haroon, Krish Hassan, Maala Parvathi, Kani Kusruti, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role in the movie ED - Extra Decent, slated to release on December 20, 2024. Additionally, the actor is also making his debut in Tamil cinema soon with Chiyaan Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.

