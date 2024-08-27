'Suraj Venjaramoodu asked me if transgender people feel the same pleasure as females': Anjali Ameer reveals on reporting the incident to Mammootty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Malayalam transwoman actor and model Anjali Ameer recently recalled a harrowing experience she faced during the shooting of her first movie. She revealed that her Peranbu co-star Suraj Venjaramoodu made her feel uncomfortable on the sets of the film by asking inappropriate questions to her.

During an interview with Mathrubhumi, Anjali shared that he questioned whether transgender people get to experience the same pleasure as other women.

Shocked by his gesture, the actress reported him to Mammootty and the director of the film. Following the incident, Suraj apologized for his demeaning comments.

Talking about the incident, Anjali said, "I have never faced such traumatic experiences until Suraj Venjaramoodu asked me if transgender people feel the same pleasure as females. I am a strong person, but this question made me very angry. I warned him and reported it to Mammootty and the director. Venjaramoodu apologized and has never spoken to me in that manner again, which I appreciate."

The actress further added that there are several respectful people in the industry. However, a minority of people engage in such unacceptable behavior which is quite concerning.

Anjali said, "There are many good people in the industry but that doesn't mean there are no such people who ask for compromises or favors, there are people like that too." The Peranbu actress also mentioned that she maintains a professional boundary in her life to save herself from exploitation.

Amidst the wake of the Hema Committee report, several renowned personalities have been accused of misconduct in the Malayalam film industry. Following these serious allegations, Mohanlal resigned from his position as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) President alongside other committee members including Tovino Thomas.

At first, AMMA General Secretary Siddique resigned from his position after being accused of sexual assault. Now, the entire committee has been dissolved.

However, AMMA issued a statement sharing that a "new governing body will be elected within two months."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

