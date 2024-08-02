Veera Dheera Sooran: SJ Suryah lauds pre-climax scene ft Chiyaan Vikram and Suraj; calls it 'extraordinary’

Chiyaan Vikram who is gearing up for the release of his movie Thangalaan is currently shooting for his next called Veera Dheera Sooran. Now, actor SJ Suryah who is playing a key role in the film has heaped praise on the director and a recent pre-climax scene they shot in Madurai.

In an Instagram post penned by the actor, he lauded a scene he shot with actors Chiyaan Vikram and Suraj Venjaramoodu. He wrote, “Last night dir Arun Kumar sir shot an extraordinary episode. Before shoot he rehearsed this episode on the location with his assistant and team about Ten days and then brought Us (actors) to the location.”

The actor further added how all three of them had also rehearsed at the location for three days and finally shot the scene early morning. Additionally, the actor praised the director by saying he’s a strong disciple in the world of art.

Check out the Instagram post made by SJ Suryah:

The upcoming film titled Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is a two-part action thriller with a prequel movie set to be made subsequently. The film features Chiyaan Vikram as the main lead with actors SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil debut), and Siddique playing key roles.

The post made by the Mark Antony actor also seems to confirm that he will be playing the role of a police officer in the flick. Previously, a couple of glimpses from the movie were dropped by the makers offering an intriguing look into the film’s world.

Coming to Chiyaan Vikram’s next release, the actor is soon to be seen playing the lead role in Pa Ranjith's directorial Thangalaan. The film set in the British Raj period features the versatile actor as a tribal leader who helps out the army in excavating gold from his village’s mines.

However, their actions leave an apparent sorceress furious who stands in their way of finding their gold. The upcoming movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, with actors Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, and many more in key roles.

