BUZZ: The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu being considered to helm Ajith Kumar’s next movie AK64, marking reunion after Mankatha

Ajith Kumar is all geared up for the release of his movie, Vidaamuyarchi, hitting the big screens for Pongal 2025. As the actor has yet to announce his next project, speculations have caught the wind, with The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu’s name popping up.

As per a recent report on Valai Pechu, the superstar also has the director in consideration for working with next, marking his 64th cinematic venture. Even though official confirmation of the film’s director has yet to come in, it will mark their second collaboration on a movie after the iconic Mankatha if the duo reunites.

For those who aren’t aware, Ajith Kumar and Venkat Prabhu collaborated last time for the film Mankatha. The 2011 Tamil-language action thriller featured AK as a police officer who was suspended from the force due to being corrupt.

Owing to his corrupt ways and greed for money, the man joins a gang of four who are planning to conduct a heist on money from a cricket betting gang. The movie turns into a wild chase and a hunt for the money, with various twists and turns. Additionally, the film showcases one of the wildest avatars Ajith Kumar has portrayed in a movie.

Besides AK, the movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Andrea Jeremiah, Ashwin Kakumanu, Vaibhav Reddy, Premji Amaren, Mahat Raghavendra, Jayaprakash, and many more in key roles. The film was a major hit with the critics and also became a blockbuster at the box office.

Although the director of Ajith’s 64th film has yet to be confirmed, it was previously speculated that Kanguva director Siva might be rejoining the actor for a fifth time. However, an official confirmation about this has yet to come.

Ajith Kumar will next appear in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi. The movie, which also stars Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja, is currently undergoing a patchwork shoot in Bangkok. Additionally, AK has the film Good Bad Ugly in the pipeline, which will likely be released in the summer of 2025.

