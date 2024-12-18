Oscars 2025: After Laapataa Ladies couldn't make it to shortlist, FFI jury head reacts to criticism; calls All We Imagine As Light ‘very poor technically’

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category, didn't make the shortlist, leading to backlash on social media. In defense, FFI jury head Jahnu Barua clarified the jury's decision and responded to suggestions that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light might have been a stronger contender, stating the jury found the film 'very poor technically'.

Hansal Mehta and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej were among the voices criticizing the Film Federation of India's choice of Laapataa Ladies as India's official Oscar entry, arguing that it was the wrong selection. In response to this backlash, FFI jury head Jahnu Barua addressed the controversy in an interview with Hindustan Times. He called the criticism ‘unwarranted’ and urged people to respect the jury's decision.

He also shared his personal experience, explaining that despite his films being part of several competitions, both winning and losing, he always respects the process rather than criticizing it.

When questioned about industry figures criticizing the FFI’s decision, Jahnu responded by pointing out that those individuals were not part of the jury. He emphasized that the blame shouldn't fall on the jury, encouraging people to instead understand the reasoning behind their choice.

He also stressed that the selection was a democratic process and urged the country to accept the jury’s verdict. Further, he defended the jury’s decision by explaining the rationale behind their choice.

FFI jury head highlighted that recent Oscar submissions lacked a strong Indian essence, and the jury believed a film should authentically represent the nation. Barua expressed that Laapataa Ladies captured the social chaos of India brilliantly, making it the ideal candidate.

Jahnu Barua also addressed the suggestion that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light might have been a better choice, stating, "The jury felt that her film was very poor technically."

For those unaware, All We Imagine As Light made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. It has also received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. Directed and written by Payal Kapadia, the film stars Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, Hridhu Haroon, Chhaya Kadam, and others.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is a coming-of-age drama set in rural India, following two brides separated from their husbands. Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava, with supporting roles from Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

