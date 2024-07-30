Maharaja director Nithilan Swaminathan on meeting Thalapathy Vijay after film’s success: ‘He smiled and said…’

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja has undoubtedly made quite an impact in the theaters. Recently, post the film’s success Thalapathy Vijay met director Nithilan Swaminathan and the pictures went viral. Now, the director himself has spilled the beans on meeting the superstar and shared his experience.

In a chat with touring talkies, the director revealed how Vijay was appreciating him for the excellent screenplay he wrote. The director also revealed that the superstar was well aware of every detail in the movie.

Maharaja director Nithilan Swaminathan on meeting Thalapathy Vijay

Talking more about meeting Thalapathy Vijay, director Nithilan Swaminathan revealed how the actor highly praised the performances of Vijay Sethupathi and Singampuli.

Moreover, the director also shared that he was quite nervous about meeting the superstar, he said, "When I got nervous Thalapathy Vijay just smiled and asked me to be cool, everything is fine." At the same time, he also conveyed to the actor how he had met him earlier during the Leo success event and even shook his hand on that day.

More about Maharaja

Coming to the movie Maharaja, the film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role features him as a barbershop owner. Living as a single father with his only daughter, the duo has a special affliction to Lakshmi, a steel garbage bin that saved the latter’s life one day.

However, things take a turn when the bin goes missing after a break-in at his home. Now, the man tries to seek the help of police to find his missing bin which goes on to reveal much more hidden details.

Apart from the Jawan actor, the movie also has actors like Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and many more in key roles. Maharaja, released in theaters on June 14, 2024, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next

Thalapathy Vijay's next is the much-anticipated movie The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The film is a sci-fi action venture, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

The movie also has actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2024.

