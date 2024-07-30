Meet actor who debuted as child artist, was an assistant director, did over 200 films in a career spanning six decades and now charges Rs 100 crore per film

A true icon, this actor's transformation from a child artist to one of the most esteemed actors in Indian cinema is compelling to others. He goes beyond mere acting, immersing himself completely into the essence of his characters with extraordinary skill. What distinguishes him is his relentless pursuit of excellence and bold willingness to explore various genres and themes.

With a career spanning more than six decades, he exemplifies dedication and mastery of the craft. Yes, you guessed it right. He is none other than Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan's remarkable debut as a child artist

Kamal Haasan began his acting career as a child artist with the 1960 Tamil romantic drama Kalathur Kannamma. Directed by A. Bhimsingh, he played the role of Selvam in the movie. For this debut performance, he received his first pay of ₹500 and won the prestigious Rashtrapati Award (President's gold medal). Today, Haasan stands as one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Over his illustrious six-decade-long career, he has appeared in more than 230 films spanning various languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. His notable works encompass a range of genres, with acclaimed films such as Mahanadi, Anbe Sivam, and Thevar Magan.

He has also delivered remarkable performances in Sadma, Swathi Muthyam, Vishwaroopam, and Vikram, among others. From drama and action to sci-fi and comedy, Haasan has explored all genres, consistently showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Kamal Haasan worked as an assistant director

In the early stages of his career, Kamal Haasan worked as an assistant director in films like Annai Velankanni and Kasi Yathirai. He also took on the role of assistant director for the blockbuster film Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Interestingly, during an event for his movie Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan disclosed that he "hated" the film.

How much does Kamal Haasan charge per film?

As per media reports, Kamal Haasan charged a fee of over ₹100 crore for his recent film Indian 2. He joins the ranks of other actors like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, and Aamir Khan, who also charge a remuneration of over ₹100 crore. Additionally, Haasan enjoys a lavish lifestyle, owning a grand bungalow in Chennai and a luxurious residence in London.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan's most recent appearance was in Indian 2, the sequel to his iconic 1996 film. He is now preparing for the third installment of the franchise, which will serve as a prequel. In addition to this, Haasan will star in the film Thug Life. This project marks his collaboration with Mani Ratnam after 36 years and will also feature Silambarasan TR in a key role.

