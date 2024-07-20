Vijay Sethupathi talks about filming an important scene in Maharaja that made him break down, says 'the tears were real'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse which might be triggering for some readers.

Following the massive box office success Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, Maharaja, it has become one of the most talked-about movies of the year. Amidst the enormous hype and acclaim from audiences, Makkal Selvan shared an intriguing anecdote about his journey with the film.

Sethupathi broke down while filming Maharaja

In a recent interview with Zoom, the stalwart Tamil star unveiled some tidbits about his emotional involvement with the titular character of the film. He described how the disturbing plot of sexual assault in the film had a long-lasting impact on his psyche.

In an interview with Time Now, Sethupathi revealed that filming a key scene in Maharaja made him deeply emotional and got real tears in his eyes as he delved deeper into the character's psychology. Sethupathi could not control his real emotions in the scene where his character is narrating about the robbery that happened at his house.

But in reality and as later revealed in the film, he was actually talking about Maharaja’s (Vijay’s character) daughter who was sexually assaulted.

The pan-India actor felt shaken from within and said, "Actually when I was telling the third story to the cops, I broke down. The first two times when I was telling the story I didn't lose control. But the third time when I got the image, the tears were real."

Makkal Selvan shows concern as a father

The Super Deluxe actor, who is also a father in real life, expressed his deep concern and care. He stated that no one should ever have to endure the hellish situation his character faced in the Tamil film.

Drawing from his own experiences as a parent, he emphasized the importance of empathy and understanding. He hopes that the film's message resonates with audiences and encourages a more compassionate society.

Although the character never explicitly mentions the sexual assault throughout the film, the tears during his third retelling to the police hinted at the profound anguish he felt, recalling the harrowing incident.

Additionally, in the same interview, the Jawan actor mentioned his Maharaja co-star Anurag Kashyap's acting method, appreciating how the actor-director immerses himself in his character.

Sethupathi also revealed how he selects his scripts and strives to portray his characters through silence, using everything from his eyes, body language, gestures, and more.

More about Maharaja

Directed by Nitilan Swaminathan, Maharaja captivated audiences in theaters. It became the first 100-crore film in Vijay Sethupathi's filmography. The movie received immense praise for its engaging screenplay, shocking twists, and stellar performances.

After its mammoth success at the box office, Maharaja is making waves again following its release on Netflix. The film started streaming on the OTT giant on June 14. It quickly gained immense popularity and continues to be the talk of the showbiz world.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Maharaja Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi stands out in the action-packed revenge flick with a well-written screenplay by Nithilan Swaminathan