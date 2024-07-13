Anant-Radhika wedding: Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon gives peek into 'shenanigans' with cute selfie ft Salaar star

The Ambani's hosting the luxurious wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been the talk of the town in recent days. Renowned celebrities including Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara, and Venkatesh Daggubati along with international and Bollywood stars were spotted. Similarly, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon too graced the special occasion.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife shares PHOTO from Anant- Radhika’s wedding

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife and journalist Supriya Menon dropped an Instagram story, this morning (July 13) featuring herself the Salaar actor from the exotic wedding ceremony.

The couple looked adorable in the selfie. Sharing the picture, Supriya wrote, “Wedding shenanigans”.

Prithviraj and Supriya were dressed in coordinated designer ethnic attire. The actor-director opted for a sherwani, while his wife chose a saree, complemented the prettiest jewelry.

More about the wedding

Alongside Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, superstar Salman Khan, celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni added to the radiant aura of the auspicious event.

Renowned personalities from around the world, including figures like Fifa president Gianni Infantino, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, American socialite Kim Kardashian, and WWE superstar John Cena, also attended the extravagant wedding.

Upcoming events of the mega celebration

After the wedding ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is set for July 13, symbolizing blessings for the newlyweds.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on July 14.

Sukumaran On the work front

Sukumaran's performance in the 2024 Malayalam-language survival drama Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, directed by Blessy, has received widespread acclaim. The film emerged as a blockbuster in the Malayalam box office.

The Jana Gana Mana actor is preparing for L2: Empuraan, where he will not only star but also take on the directorial responsibilities. Empuraan is an upcoming Malayalam action thriller and the second installment in a planned trilogy, following the 2019 film Lucifer.

Alongside Sukumaran, the film will also feature an ensemble cast including, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrior, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others in pivotal roles.

