SSMB29: Composer MM Keeravani claims being under ‘pressure’ over crafting music for Mahesh Babu starrer

All eyes are on the next big update from the makers of SSMB29, one of the biggest Telugu projects. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film is being shot discreetly to avoid any leaks. Amidst this, music composer MM Keeravani opened up about being given the task of curating the musical score for the movie.

According to 123 Telugu, the award-winning artist revealed being approached to create something completely new, which has kept him on his toes. Moreover, MM Keeravani added how he is under pressure since, at the end of the day, it is a Mahesh Babu film.

In his words, “Rajamouli has asked me to create a new sound for the film, and this has kept me on my toes. Composing music for a Mahesh Babu film adds even more pressure.”

For the unversed, the makers of SSMB29 are trying their very best to keep everything about the film under wraps, especially after the massive leaks on social media from the film sets in Odisha.

In other news, during an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is also a part of the movie, spilled beans on the same. While the actor initially dodged to respond to the question, he later confirmed being a part of it for more than a year.

He said, “So I mean, now since the video or some photograph and all have been leaked, I can’t really say that I went there for sightseeing. So hopefully very soon we will be able to talk about the film. It’s been more than a year that I have been part of the project; we’ve slowly been working towards it.”

For the untold, SSMB29 is set to release in two parts, one in 2027 and the next in 2029. The makers are yet to announce the project formally and even reveal its title.