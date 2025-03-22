EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran confirms being a part of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus SSMB29; ‘We've slowly been...'
Prithviraj Sukumaran finally addressed his involvement in the highly anticipated project SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.
SSMB29 has been one of the most highly anticipated and talked-about upcoming projects in recent times. The SS Rajamouli directorial has piqued fans’ interest, with social media constantly buzzing with new updates.
Recently, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran broke his silence on being a crucial part of the movie.
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Lucifer actor was asked about his experience of being on an SS Rajamouli set.
Initially, he playfully dodged the question, jokingly stating that his recent sighting with Mahesh Babu in Odisha was merely a shared sightseeing trip.
Watch the video here:
However, later Prithviraj responded “So I mean, now since the video or some photograph and all have been leaked, I can’t really say that I went there for sightseeing. So hopefully very soon we will be able to talk about the film. It’s been more than a year that I have been part of the project; we’ve slowly been working towards it.”
For those unaware, besides Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the globe-trotting adventure also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the leading lady. The team recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Odisha, with glimpses from the set quickly going viral on social media.
Touted as a grand-scale project, SSMB29 is set to be a cinematic spectacle, with RRR director SS Rajamouli leaving no stone unturned to make it as massive as his previous blockbusters.
According to a previous Pinkvilla report, the Mahesh Babu starrer is planned as a two-part film, with the first installment set to release in 2027 and the second in 2029.
There has also been significant buzz about the film’s tentative title, but the makers have yet to make an official announcement.
