SSMB29: Mahesh Babu returns to Hyderabad, Priyanka Chopra spotted in Mumbai as they complete Odisha schedule of SS Rajamouli’s film
Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra were spotted returning to Hyderabad and Mumbai respectively, after completing the shoot for SSMB29 in Odisha.
SSMB29 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films at the moment. The SS Rajamouli directorial recently completed a filming schedule in Odisha, where the vast expanses of the hills and plateaus in Koraput provided the perfect backdrop for the globe-trotting adventure.
Now, Mahesh Babu has been seen returning home to Hyderabad. In a video, his car can be seen exiting the airport premises. However, the actor himself could not be spotted clearly.
Check out the video here:
On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, who also returned from shooting SSMB29 in Koraput, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Looking gorgeous as always, the diva waved back at the paparazzi who clicked her pictures.
Take a look at the glimpse here:
Well, coming back to the movie, SSMB29 is set against the backdrop of the African and Kenyan forests, and Mahesh Babu’s frequent appearances in rugged looks have left fans buzzing about the kind of role he has taken on.
Apart from the Guntur Kaaram star, the movie also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
According to previous reports, SSMB29 is planned as a two-part film. While the first installment is set to release in 2027, the second one will follow in 2029.
Ever since the SS Rajamouli directorial went on floors, the makers have strived to maintain strict privacy to prevent any leaks as the movie progresses toward completion.
