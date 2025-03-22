SSMB29: Mahesh Babu’s tree-planting initiative in unseen PICS from Odisha schedule of SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Unseen pictures of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli from Odisha have surfaced, showing the actor participating in a tree-planting program.
Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated project SSMB29 has been making headlines, with SS Rajamouli set to deliver yet another grand cinematic spectacle. The team recently wrapped up a filming schedule in Odisha.
Now, unseen pictures have surfaced on social media, capturing Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli participating in a tree-planting program at Deomali Hilltop in Odisha. The actor-director duo kept it casual, sporting relaxed outfits for the occasion.
Check out the photos here:
For the unversed, SSMB29 also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film is being shot on a grand scale across multiple cities in India.
Additionally, director SS Rajamouli plans to film parts of the globe-trotting adventure in the forest regions of Africa and Kenya. However, further updates on this are yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, the production of SSMB29 hit a major hurdle when leaked images and clips from its Odisha schedule went viral on social media.
Some glimpses revealed the massive sets constructed for the film, while others provided an up-close look at the actors performing their scenes.
Nonetheless, the makers quickly took note of the situation and immediately tightened security and privacy around the sets to prevent further leaks while the film is still in production.
As per reports, the two-part movie SSMB29 is set to release in 2027 and 2029, respectively. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has been sporting a rugged look for the film.
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna proves comfy sweatshirts are best for hustle as she gets spotted at the airport