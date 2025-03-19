SSMB29: SS Rajamouli wraps up Odisha's Koraput schedule with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra; pics from sets go viral

SSMB29 is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated movies. While SS Rajamouli has remained silent about his ambitious project so far, pictures and videos from the sets have been surfacing from sets of film one after another. Recently, the RRR director wrapped up the Koraput schedule in Odisha; several clips and photos featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra began to take the internet by storm.

In the viral pictures, the lead actors can be seen posing with fans and crew members on the sets of SSMB29. Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing an oversized shirt with matching bottoms, while Mahesh Babu sports a casual blue T-shirt paired with track pants and his signature red cap. Some photos and videos of SS Rajamouli being greeted by Odisha's MLA Rama Chandra Kadam have also gone viral.

A picture of a letter penned by SS Rajamouli, expressing gratitude for the hospitality he received in Odisha, has also surfaced online. He wrote, "Dear Koraput, thank you for the warm hospitality. Looking forward to many such adventures. With love from the sets of #SSMB29."

Earlier, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida revealed details about SSMB29, confirming that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra are part of the film.

She stated that after Pushpa 2 was filmed in Malkangiri, SS Rajamouli had chosen Koraput as the shooting location for his next project. She also mentioned that the film featured "Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra."

The minister further praised Odisha’s scenic beauty, highlighting how it provided an ideal backdrop for filmmakers. She also noted that the film’s production had boosted tourism and encouraged more filmmakers to explore the region.

In her words, "Before, Pushpa-2 in Malkangiri, and now, renowned director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB29, starring South superstars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with internationally acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra, is being shot in Koraput, proving that Odisha has a wealth of cinematic landscapes for film shooting."

SSMB29 is planned as a two-part film, with the first installment scheduled to hit screens in 2027 while the second is expected in 2029.