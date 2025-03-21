WATCH: Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni's heated argument with young girl from mime performance EXPLODES on social media
Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni recently stormed the internet after his mime performance went viral. Check it out!
Superstar Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, took the internet by storm after a video of his mime performance went viral. In a video shared by Mahesh Babu’s fan page, the star kid could be seen performing alongside his classmate.
The video features Gautam performing with his fellow students at New York University, enacting a farcical drama that depicts expressions comprised of gestures, action, and emotion without words.
See the video here: