WATCH: Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni's heated argument with young girl from mime performance EXPLODES on social media

Explore All Entertainment Categories

The Family Man Season 3: After Paatal Lok, Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat's show also to be based in Nagaland? Here’s proof

EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham opens up on ‘best kiss’ of his life and it wasn't from Priya Runchal; can you guess?

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Calls Blake Lively an 'Elitist Manipulator' Amid It Ends With Us Legal Battle: Know Full Statement

Daredevil: Born Again Release Schedule – Premiere Plan for Charlie Cox Starrer’s Final Three Episodes

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Slams Blake Lively’s Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit: ‘Fantastical Claims Will Be Swiftly Debunked’

Sikandar Box Office: Can Salman Khan's highly anticipated movie surpass the opening day business of Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster Chhaava?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s daughter Zuneyra is a water baby, adorable Dubai vacay pics prove it; don’t miss her trying to walk

Box Office: Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 faces massive losses as Warner Bros braces for USD 75 to 80 million deficit

New Telugu movies releasing on OTT this week: Jithender Reddy and Brahma Anandam