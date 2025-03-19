SSMB29: SS Rajamouli enjoys game of volleyball with locals amid concluding Koraput schedule of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer

SSMB29 is a project that has piqued the interest of fans ever since it was announced. Filming is underway for the SS Rajamouli-directed film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Recently, the film team completed the Odisha schedule of the movie. Soon, several glimpses and clips from the sets surfaced on the internet. One special video, which has gone viral, showcases SS Rajamouli engaging in a game of volleyball with the locals of Koraput.

The director can be seen serving the ball enthusiastically across to the opponents while having a gala time. He was also joined by his son, SS Karthikeya, who has also been a key part of the filming sequence for the Mahesh Babu starrer.

Check out the video here:

For the uninitiated, the shooting of SSMB29 in Odisha fell prey to a lot of leaks directly from the sets, as several glimpses and BTS pictures had surfaced all over social media.

Reportedly, a massive set had been constructed for the movie, which is touted to be nothing less than a globe-trotting adventure.

Soon enough, the makers responded to the alarming leaks and tightened the security around the sets, ensuring complete privacy for the project.

Moreover, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran were spotted arriving at the Odisha airport together, while Priyanka Chopra was later seen joining the rest of the team on location for the shooting.

According to a previous exclusive Pinkvilla report, SSMB29 will be released in two parts. The first installment will hit theaters in 2027, followed by the second part in 2029.

An official title for the movie is yet to be locked upon by the makers, despite buzz suggesting various names for the project.