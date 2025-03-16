South Newsmakers of the Week: Yash starrer Toxic’s first review to Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 location leaks

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

South Cinema has created quite a stir in the past week with a flurry of updates, rumors, and exciting announcements. Let’s take a moment to catch up!

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Yash starrer Toxic’s 1st review

Yash-starrer Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is currently undergoing shooting ahead of its grand release. As filming progresses, the movie’s action director, John Wick fame JJ Perry, penned a note expressing his excitement about the film.

Sharing a picture from the movie's set along with Yash, Perry wrote: "It was a pleasure working with my friend Yash on the film Toxic! Had a great time in India and got to work with many of my dear friends from all over Europe. :-) I can’t wait for everyone to see this one—it’s a banger! So proud of what we accomplished."

2. Late actress Soundarya’s demise stirs controversy

Actress Soundarya passed away in a plane crash in 2004 at the age of 31. Now, two decades after her demise, controversy has resurfaced, linking veteran actor Mohan Babu to her tragic death.

According to a report by News18 Kannada, Soundarya’s death was not an accident but a planned murder, allegedly over her refusal to sell a six-acre plot. However, the late actress’ husband, GS Raghu, has dismissed these claims and confirmed that Mohan Babu had no involvement in her demise.

3. Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s SSMB29 location still goes viral

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 began shooting earlier in Odisha. Recently, as the superstar and Prithviraj Sukumaran were spotted traveling together, location stills of both actors were subsequently leaked.

Following the leaks, fans have urged the makers to tighten security on the film’s sets to prevent further breaches.

