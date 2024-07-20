Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares heartwarming video as their daughter turns 12

It's a special day for Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar as the power couple’s bundle of joy Sitara Ghattamaneni is celebrating her 12th birthday today (July 20). On the special occasion, Namrata took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming video.

Sharing the video, the former actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favourite little travel companion…(sic)."

The adorable video features special moments from their travel diaries. "Celebrating these moments and memories. I can see what an incredible little girl you are growing into," the Vaastav actor added.

