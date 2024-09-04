Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakhs each to CM Relief Funds of flood-affected Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

After actors like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others, superstar Chiranjeevi has also extended financial aid to the CM Relief Fund in the flood-affected Telugu states. Check out!

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on Sep 04, 2024  |  09:58 AM IST |  410
Chiranjeevi donates Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Funds in flood-affected Telugu states
Chiranjeevi donates Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Funds in flood-affected Telugu states (PC: Chiranjeevi instagram)

The legendary actor Chiranjeevi has donated Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister Relief Fund in the flood-affected states, of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The news was confirmed by the actor through a social media post on Wednesday (September 4).  Check out Chiranjeevi's post below!
 


Sharing the post, the Bhola Shankar actor wrote, "I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help the relief of the people in the two states. I pray to God that these dire situations will end soon and that all the people will be safe. (loose translation)" 

Chiranjeevi also expressed his grief over the devastating state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh because of the flood disaster and said that the loss of people makes him extremely sad. 

ALSO READ: Actor Nivin Pauly denies sexual assault charges against him, alleges 'conspiracy'

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Baisakhi Mishra

Baisakhi Mishra, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate from Bhubaneswar, Odisha has an insatiable thirst for traveling and movies.

...

Credits: Chiranjeevi X
Advertisement

Latest Articles