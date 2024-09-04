Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakhs each to CM Relief Funds of flood-affected Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The legendary actor Chiranjeevi has donated Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister Relief Fund in the flood-affected states, of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The news was confirmed by the actor through a social media post on Wednesday (September 4). Check out Chiranjeevi's post below!



Sharing the post, the Bhola Shankar actor wrote, "I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help the relief of the people in the two states. I pray to God that these dire situations will end soon and that all the people will be safe. (loose translation)"

Chiranjeevi also expressed his grief over the devastating state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh because of the flood disaster and said that the loss of people makes him extremely sad.

