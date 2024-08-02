VD12 first look: Vijay Deverakonda’s poster about ‘Mistakes’, ‘Bloodshed’, ‘Rebirth’ is hard-hitting in every way; release date OUT

The wait is over as Vijay Deverakonda has finally announced the release date of his upcoming film VD12 (tentative title) on his social media on August 2.

He has shared a new poster from Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial where he is seen in a fierce rugged avatar. Check out the poster below!

This highly anticipated film is set to be released on March 28, 2025. Sharing the poster, Vijay wrote, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025. #VD12."

As per recent reports, the filming of VD12 will happen in Sri Lanka for around a month, which is essential for capturing important scenes of the movie.

The team has recently wrapped a 30-day shoot in Vizag and discovered beautiful and apt beachside locations, to match the spy thriller genre of the film.

Bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, VD12 marks Vijay Deverakonda’s debut as a cop in a spy thriller. The upcoming film promises high-octane action-packed sequences that will thrill all moviegoers.

The Dear Comrade actor has undergone a physical transformation for a convincing portrayal of his role and is eager to make a significant impact at the box office with his performance.

