Interstellar actor Anne Hathaway showers love on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR: Says, ‘It would be a dream to work...’

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the greatest films that have been made in the history of Indian Cinema. The film not only shook Indian audiences but also created a huge impact on the minds of the greatest filmmakers of all time, including James Cameron and Edgar Wright.

In a recent update, a renowned Hollywood actress known for her dynamic roles in Christopher Nolan's masterpieces such as The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar has showered her love on RRR and expressed her desire to work with anyone from the film.

Anne Hathaway on SS Rajamouli's RRR

During a promotional event for Anne's upcoming movie, The Idea of You, when she was asked about her views on RRR, Anne said, “I just have to say that I loved RRR, like everybody else, and that was amazing, and it would be a dream to work with anybody that was involved in RRR.”

More about RRR

The historical drama is a fictional story set in the 1920s, centered on the brave revolutionary warriors Alluri Sitarama Raju and Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play these renowned characters. The film premiered in India on March 25, 2022, before expanding to Japan and the United States.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris all gave standout performances in the film. D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment served as producer.

RRR touched new heights of glory when music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose won the Oscar for Best Original Song for their stunning foot-tapping track Naatu Naatu. It was the first song in both the Indian and Asian cinema categories.

However, during a special screening of RRR in Japan, director SS Rajamouli hinted towards a possible sequel to RRR and shared that he has ideas but cannot share them with anyone right now. This has created a huge sensation amongst fans and ardent RRR supporters to witness once again the larger-than-life film and celebrate Indian Cinema in its perfect manner.

