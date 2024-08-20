Mahesh Babu's nephew and Ramesh Babu's son Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni to make his film debut soon

Another member of superstar Mahesh Babu’s family is all set to make his acting debut in the film Industry. Yes, that’s right. As per buzz, Jaya Krishna, grandson of legendary actor Krishna and son of late actor Ramesh Babu will soon be seen on the silver screen. It is pertinent to mention that Ramesh Babu is Mahesh Babu’s elder brother.

If reports are to be believed then Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni has completed his acting course in the United States and is all set to enter the Telugu Industry soon. Following the crucial course, he is anticipated to be well-equipped with the diverse skill set to enhance his performance on-screen.

Jaya's training covered various aspects important for an actor and performer, ensuring he is well-prepared to become a lead actor and make his mark like his grandfather Krishna, father Ramesh Babu, and uncle Mahesh Babu.

The young star is currently looking at scripts. Jaya’s family too is busy finalizing the script for him and prepping him for his grand debut. As per a report in OTT play, a renowned director has been roped in for the star son's launch.

Recently, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni stole the limelight as his dashing pictures from a recent photoshoot went viral on social media. Clad in a formal blue suit, the star kid looked handsome.

In a throwback interview, Mahesh Babu talked about how his late brother Ramesh always wanted to see his son enter films. And it seems like his dreams would soon be fulfilled. Given his family legacy, Jaya Krishna is one to watch in the coming years.

Coming to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen alongside Sreeleela in Trivikram Srinivas’ directorial Guntur Kaaram. The action-drama was released in January, this year. Next, the superstar is set to be seen in his much-awaited yet-to-be-titled film SSMB 29 (working title).

It is worth mentioning that the project will be helmed by renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the actor-director duo are collaborating for the first time. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that SSMB 29 would be an African Jungle adventure film, with a source adding that the film’s makers plan to collaborate with international studios.

Moreover, the actor will be playing the role inspired by the characterization of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology, which is a norm in SS Rajamouli’s films as he is rooted in telling stories like that. SSMB 29 will be reportedly a two-part franchise. However, no official confirmation has been made on this.

