Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli; Netflix announces documentary on RRR director; DEETS inside

When you think of visionary filmmakers, very few names will pop into your mind, and one of them would definitely be SS Rajamouli. In a career spanning more than two decades, Rajamouli has given life to several blockbuster films, with an unbelievable 100% success ratio.

Netflix honors SS Rajamouli in its Modern Masters documentary

To celebrate the icon that is Rajamouli, Netflix is rolling out what appears to be the first of many documentaries in the Modern Masters theme. It has been titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli and aims to explore the journey behind the filmmaker’s unrivaled success in the film industry.

In their announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Netflix India proudly revealed the release date of the documentary as August 2. “One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak?” they wrote.

Netizens react to the announcement on X

Several users shared their excitement on X (formerly Twitter) over this groundbreaking announcement. A user shared, “Legend of Rajamouli (heart emoji) (crown emoji). The undisputed king of direction.”

Another user shared, “Pride of Indian cinema.” Some even thanked Netflix India for making a documentary about their favorite director.

SS Rajamouli’s journey from Student No. 1 to RRR

SS Rajamouli started his career with the hit film Student No. 1, starring Jr. NTR in the lead role. The director collaborated with Jr. NTR again for Simhadri before making Sye, India’s first rugby-based film.

In the following two decades after Sye, apart from Marayada Ramana, Rajamouli made no compromise on the scale, leaping to unimaginable heights.

He made Chatrapathi with Prabhas, which to this day remains one of Prabhas’ most iconic characters. Following this was the iconic Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, which was also remade as Rowdy Rathore in Hindi by Akshay Kumar.

In 2007, Rajamouli delved into the fantasy genre for the first time with Yamadonga, marking his third collaboration with Jr.NTR. It almost felt like Yamadonga was his preparation for what was to come in the future, as Rajamouli then explored several fantasy subjects such as Magadheera and Eega.

After Eega in 2012, Rajamouli has only directed three films Baahuabli: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and RRR. Rajamouli will next direct SSMB29, where he will be working with Mahesh Babu for the first time.

