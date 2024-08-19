PICS: Mahesh Babu’s children Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrate Raksha Bandhan; mom Namrata calls it ‘Happy times’

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrated their Raksha Bandhan together. The picture-perfect adorable moments have gone viral on social media as their mother Namrata Shirodkar dropped the pictures and penned, “Happy times celebrating special bonds.”

Along with Gautam and Sitara, the pictures also included Namrata’s sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar. Celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the latter’s daughter Anoushka Ranjit also held the ceremony with them.

Check out the official post here:

Making her wishes for brother Gautam earlier, Sitara had recently taken it to her official Instagram handle to post a throwback picture of them both. The old photograph of the little stars featured them both in an unbelievably adorable pose.

Sharing the post online, the star kid even penned the caption, “Thank you annayya for being the big brother you are! Gautam Ghattamaneni & Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the sisters who have big and small brothers.”



See the post by Sitara Ghattamaneni here:

Coming to their father, superstar Mahesh Babu, the actor had recently made it to the headlines. As per our exclusive report, the superstar is currently in talks to voice the Telugu version of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King.

As it was earlier confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan would be reprising the role in the movie’s Hindi version, the makers are likely eyeing a superstar to do the same in Telugu as well. The upcoming movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 20, 2024, with an official announcement of the same still pending.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu was last seen in a lead role in the movie Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film marked the actor’s 3rd collaboration with the director after films like Athadu and Khaleja.

The movie revolves around the troubling relationship between a rebellious son and the mother who abandoned him, with the former trying to make sense of why she left him. Besides Mahesh, the movie also had actors Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear in his highly anticipated collaboration with director SS Rajamouli, tentatively called SSMB29. The movie is expected to be a jungle adventure with Mahesh’s character being inspired by Lord Hanuman.

